Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases grew 12 times in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 January 2022, 15:36
COVID-19 cases grew 12 times in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The health situation in Nur-Sultan remains tense. The city reports a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Kazinform reports.

For the past 16 days there were reported 36,347 cases that is 12 times more as compared to 2,737 cases registered last December, the city sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

Over the past 24 hours there were detected 4,600 coronavirus cases, including 3,200 symptomatic. The growth made 2.5%. over the past week there were confirmed 31,700 COVID-19 cases.

The incidence rate grew fivefold against the previous week.

The department stressed that Omicron strain is spreading faster that other COVID-19 variants and more contagious.

Even those COVID-19 recovered and vaccinated in march-September last year are more likely to contract it.

Besides, COVID-10 revaccination is underway in the city. 245,000 are eligible for revaccination. Out of which 27,900 or 11.3% were boosted. As of today timely revaccination and vaccination help curb COVID-19 spread.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023