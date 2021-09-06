Go to the main site
    COVID-19 cases drop to 1,085 in Almaty

    6 September 2021, 13:09

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty city has logged 1,085 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, of which 1,050 symptomatic and 35 asymptomatic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Almaty city’s hospitals have discharged 156 and admitted 273 people. 4,435 people are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in the city. 388 Almaty citizens are in intensive care units, 56 on artificial lung ventilation, 150 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 192 on high flow devices.

    As of today, 8,640 people with COVID-19, including 8,382 with mild and moderate symptoms and 258 without symptoms, are under home observation, in the city.

    2,212 Almaty citizens have received one COVID-19 vaccine jab and 2,763- both jabs over the past day.

    As of September 5, a total of 887,096 people were administered the first jab of vaccine against COVID-19 and 761,313 – both jabs in the city.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
