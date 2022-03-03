COVID-19 cases decreasing in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 15 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Pavlodar region over the past 24 hours. 1,097 PCR tests were conducted last day, Kazinform learnt from the sanitary and epidemiological control department.

Between February 24 and March 2, the region reported 142 COVID-19 cases, between February 17 and 23 there were 446 cases.

As of March 3, the region confirmed 77,937 coronavirus cases. Over the past 24 hours there were conducted 1,097 PCR tests for coronavirus, 987,778 tests at large.

As earlier reported since February 26 the region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.