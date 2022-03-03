Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases decreasing in Pavlodar region

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 March 2022, 20:12
COVID-19 cases decreasing in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 15 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Pavlodar region over the past 24 hours. 1,097 PCR tests were conducted last day, Kazinform learnt from the sanitary and epidemiological control department.

Between February 24 and March 2, the region reported 142 COVID-19 cases, between February 17 and 23 there were 446 cases.

As of March 3, the region confirmed 77,937 coronavirus cases. Over the past 24 hours there were conducted 1,097 PCR tests for coronavirus, 987,778 tests at large.

As earlier reported since February 26 the region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events