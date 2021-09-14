Go to the main site
    COVID-19 cases decreasing in N Kazakhstan

    14 September 2021, 15:53

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Over the past two weeks, North Kazakhstan region has been observing decrease in COVID-19 cases by 44%, Deputy Governor Askar Sakipkereev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region’s total COVID-19 case count stands at 23,354. Over the past day, 75 cases have been reported. 92% of the total people infected have defeated the virus. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 181 in the region. The number of COVID-19 patients has halved.

    According to the region’s deputy governor, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 171 three months ago – the highest figure during the start of the pandemic.

    He went on to say that there has been a 44% drop in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, The incidence rate is estimated at 195 per 100 thousand people. Of the total number of COVID-19 cases, 65% were detected following patients’ own appointments, 22% in contacts, and 13% in persons undergoing preventive measures.

    The most cases fall at persons aged 30-60 – 31% of the total cases.


