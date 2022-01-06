Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 cases decreased in N Kazakhstan by 44%

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 January 2022, 08:35
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

539 coronavirus cases were recorded in the region over the past two weeks against 975 registered the previous two weeks. The incidence rate decreased by 44%, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

29 new cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours. The most cases of 12 were detected in the city of Petropavlovsk.

Notably, since December 31 North Kazakhstan moved to the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.


