    COVID-19 cases decline in Atyrau rgn

    26 May 2021, 07:40

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases is decreasing in Atyrau region, with 36 fresh cases reported in the region on May 24, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the Atyrau region’s health office, of the 36 fresh infections, Atyrau city reported 21, the Tengiz oilfield – seven detected after screenings, Zhylyoisk district – three, and Inderisk, Kyzylkuginsk, Makhambet districts - one each. 16 symptomatic and 20 asymptomatic cases were reported.

    46 COVID-19 patients made full recoveries in the region on May 24.

    The number of residents under coronavirus treatment at home stood at 499, at the modular hospital - 161, at the second regional hospital - 123, at the phthisiopulmonology center – 47, at the district infectious diseases hospitals - 130, and at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield - 53.

    Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

