Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

COVID-19 cases decline in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 May 2021, 07:40
COVID-19 cases decline in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases is decreasing in Atyrau region, with 36 fresh cases reported in the region on May 24, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Atyrau region’s health office, of the 36 fresh infections, Atyrau city reported 21, the Tengiz oilfield – seven detected after screenings, Zhylyoisk district – three, and Inderisk, Kyzylkuginsk, Makhambet districts - one each. 16 symptomatic and 20 asymptomatic cases were reported.

46 COVID-19 patients made full recoveries in the region on May 24.

The number of residents under coronavirus treatment at home stood at 499, at the modular hospital - 161, at the second regional hospital - 123, at the phthisiopulmonology center – 47, at the district infectious diseases hospitals - 130, and at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield - 53.

Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings