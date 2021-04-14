COVID-19 cases decline in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases has dropped to double digits in Atyrau region, with 34 fresh cases reported in the region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the region’s health office, of the 34 fresh infections, 21 have been reported in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported five fresh COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. The number of daily COVID-19 cases has dropped in the region’s districts, with Zhylyoisk district reporting two new infections, Isatai – three, Kyzylkuginsk, Makhambet, and Makatsk districts - one each.

14 cases are said to be symptomatic and 20 are asymptomatic.

The region has reported 56 COVID-19 recoveries over the past day.

750 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 164 Atyrau region residents with COVID-19 are receiving treatment at the modular hospital, 80 at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 104 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 139 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is still in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

As reported earlier, mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway in the region.



