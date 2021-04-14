Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    COVID-19 cases decline in Atyrau rgn

    14 April 2021, 08:20

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases has dropped to double digits in Atyrau region, with 34 fresh cases reported in the region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the region’s health office, of the 34 fresh infections, 21 have been reported in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported five fresh COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. The number of daily COVID-19 cases has dropped in the region’s districts, with Zhylyoisk district reporting two new infections, Isatai – three, Kyzylkuginsk, Makhambet, and Makatsk districts - one each.

    14 cases are said to be symptomatic and 20 are asymptomatic.

    The region has reported 56 COVID-19 recoveries over the past day.

    750 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 164 Atyrau region residents with COVID-19 are receiving treatment at the modular hospital, 80 at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 104 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 139 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Atyrau region is still in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

    As reported earlier, mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway in the region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months