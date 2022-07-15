COVID-19 cases climb across Almaty, Zhetysu regions

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation in terms of the coronavirus infection is getting worse in Almaty and Zhetysu regions with 411 new COVID-19 cases combined registered in the past week. So far both regions are still in the low-risk green zone, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty and Zhetysu regions added 68 and 47 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively, healthcare officials said.

«COVID-19 incidence in Zhetysu region spiked in comparison with the past two weeks from 19 to 173 COVID-19 cases. The highest number of fresh infections were reported in Karatal, Yeskeldy, Kerbulak, Alakol, Panfilov, and Taldykorgan districts,» the regional sanitary and epidemiological control office said in a statement.

Almaty region saw COVID-19 morbidity increase from 69 to 238 COVID-19 cases in a matter of two weeks. Number of new COVID-19 cases grew several-fold in Zhambyl, Iliysk, Karasai, Talgar districts as well as Konayev city.

A total of 1,036,259 people received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot in the regions, while the second shot was given to 994,992 people. 145,566 people residing in the regions were vaccinated with the first shot of Pfizer vaccine. 422,579 people were boosted against COVID-19.



