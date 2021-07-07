Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

COVID-19 cases almost double in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 July 2021, 14:02
COVID-19 cases almost double in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM COVID-19 cases grew by 1.7 times in Almaty for the past week, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 290 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

As of July 7 there were registered 76,407 coronavirus cases, including 59,660 symptomatic cases, 16,747 asymptomatic and 2,103 unspecified pneumonia cases. The R0 hit 1,353.

As of today 534,199 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, including 5,240 policemen, 29,501 teachers, 34,299 health workers. 87,134 of them are people older then 60.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department urges older people to vaccinate to protect themselves from coronavirus which causes severe consequences.

There are 212 vaccination rooms in the city so far.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital