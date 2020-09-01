Go to the main site
    COVID-19 case count in Russia exceeds 1 million

    1 September 2020, 22:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - In the past 24 hours, 4,729 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia, which makes the total case count 1,000,048, the operational headquarters told journalists Monday, TASS reports.

    According to the HQ, the daily increase rate has stayed below 0.5% for 17 days already.

    The lowest case growth rates were registered in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Regions (0%), Chechnya, Moscow and Smolensk Regions (0.2% each), Moscow, the Kamchatka Region, the Khanty-Mansiysk Region, the Tula Region (0.3% each).

    In particular, 641 new cases were registered in Moscow, 185 - in St. Petersburg, 156 - in the Moscow Region, 133 - in the Rostov Region, 132 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

    A total of 167,044 patients are currently infected with COVID-19 in Russia.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

