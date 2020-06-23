Go to the main site
    COVID-19 case count in Russia approaches 600,000

    23 June 2020, 16:04

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - In the past 24 hours, 7,425 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia, bringing the total case count to 599,705, coronavirus prevention operational headquarters told journalists Tuesday.

    According to the HQ’s statistics, the daily increase rate is 1,25%, a slight decrease from 1.3% one day ago. The number of newly registered cases has stayed under 8,000 for a week now.

    The lowest increase rate were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), Kalmykia (0.1%), the Sakhalin Region (0.2%), Jewish Autonomous Region (0.3%), the Magadan Region (0.5%) and Moscow (0.5%)

    In Moscow, 1,081 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count in the city to 216,095. In the Moscow Region, 504 cases were registered, with 319 in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Region, 258 in the Chelyabinsk Region, and 220 in St. Petersburg.

    Currently, there are 234,917 people receiving treatment across Russia.

    Source: TASS

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus Russia
