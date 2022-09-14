14 September 2022, 20:39

COVID-19: Brazil simplifies measures for entry of travelers

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil’s government has simplified some of the control measures adopted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic concerning foreigners entering the country.

Per national sanitary body Anvisa, travelers are now only required to meet some of the requirements for entry into the national territory, Agencia Brasil reports.

For instance, visitors may choose to only procure proof of vaccination or a test with a negative result, when arriving in Brazil.

The new rules are already in force and must be observed by travelers and operators in air, waterway, and land transportation.

Anvisa adds that the recommendation is reiterated by the World Health Organization (WHO), which stresses that the «policies for testing and quarantine should be reviewed regularly» to ensure they are lifted when no longer necessary.

Despite the move, Anvisa reinforces the alert from the WHO on the need for alternatives for unvaccinated people, such as a COVID-19 test.

Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br