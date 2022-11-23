Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Covid-19 Brazil: new variant derived from Ômicron detected in SP

    23 November 2022, 16:21

    SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - The Center for Viral Surveillance and Serological Evaluation, based at the Butantan Institute, São Paulo, has identified for the first time in Brazil the BN.1 subvariant of the omicron. It was detected in a 38-year-old female resident of the city of São Paulo last October 27th, Agencia Brazil reports.

    According to the center, the World Health Organization (WHO) does not consider BN.1 a variant of major concern, more transmissible. Therefore, it is believed, it should not cause a significant impact on the number of cases in the state of São Paulo.

    BN.1 was first described in the Pango system of Sars-CoV-2 strains in India on July 28. It is now found mainly in the United States, which has recorded 16% of all BN.1 samples found worldwide.

    Besides BN.1, other Omicron subvariants circulate in São Paulo state, such as XBB.1 and CK.2.1.1. However, they do not show enough strength to overcome BQ.1.1, one of the responsible for the new wave of contaminations in Brazil and other parts of the world.

    Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Omicron
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia records 5,631 new daily COVID cases, 54 deaths — crisis center
    COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Russia records 4,460 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases in 72,000 range amid new wave concerns
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Storm alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan
    3 Middle Eastern leaders extend congratulations to President Tokayev on re-election
    4 In contemplation of miracles: 'The Snow Queen' to be premiered at Astana Ballet
    5 12 Kazakhstanis to vie in ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating events in Almaty