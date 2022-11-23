Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Covid-19 Brazil: new variant derived from Ômicron detected in SP

23 November 2022, 16:21
Covid-19 Brazil: new variant derived from Ômicron detected in SP

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - The Center for Viral Surveillance and Serological Evaluation, based at the Butantan Institute, São Paulo, has identified for the first time in Brazil the BN.1 subvariant of the omicron. It was detected in a 38-year-old female resident of the city of São Paulo last October 27th, Agencia Brazil reports.

According to the center, the World Health Organization (WHO) does not consider BN.1 a variant of major concern, more transmissible. Therefore, it is believed, it should not cause a significant impact on the number of cases in the state of São Paulo.

BN.1 was first described in the Pango system of Sars-CoV-2 strains in India on July 28. It is now found mainly in the United States, which has recorded 16% of all BN.1 samples found worldwide.

Besides BN.1, other Omicron subvariants circulate in São Paulo state, such as XBB.1 and CK.2.1.1. However, they do not show enough strength to overcome BQ.1.1, one of the responsible for the new wave of contaminations in Brazil and other parts of the world.

Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br


