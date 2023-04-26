COVID-19 bivalent booster now offered to all Brazilians over 18

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Ministry of Health announced the expansion of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 with the bivalent dose to anyone over 18 years of age. Starting Monday (Apr. 24), approximately 97 million Brazilians can be vaccinated, Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

The ministry declared the vaccines have proven safety and effectiveness and can prevent complications. The move, the statement reads, aims to «reinforce protection against the disease and expand coverage throughout the country.»

The campaign with the bivalent shot kicked off in February, aimed at people aged 60 and older, people living in long-stay institutions, immunocompromised people, indigenous people, people living in quilombola and riverside communities, pregnant and postpartum women, health agents, people with permanent disabilities, prison inmates and adolescents on social and educational measures, and jail workers.

By April 20, over 10 million people were reported to have received the booster—8.1 million of them elders.



