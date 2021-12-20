Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19 beds reduced in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 December 2021, 16:40
COVID-19 beds reduced in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 167 people are treated for COVID-19 in Almaty, the city healthcare department reports.

30 new coronavirus cases, including 28 symptomatic cases, were recorded in the city as of December 19. 12 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 4 were admitted. 167, including 8 kids, are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals. 32 are in the intensive care units, 6 are on life support.

297 are monitored by mobile brigades at home. The number of beds decreased from 1,434 to 1,104.

Over the past 24 hours 429 more were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, 719 received the 2nd. Between February 1 and December 19, 1,061,386 people were given the 1st shot, while 997,802 fully completed the vaccination cycle. 122,986 of them are people aged 60 and older.

Besides, 24,175 people receive the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region