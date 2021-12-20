COVID-19 beds reduced in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 167 people are treated for COVID-19 in Almaty, the city healthcare department reports.

30 new coronavirus cases, including 28 symptomatic cases, were recorded in the city as of December 19. 12 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 4 were admitted. 167, including 8 kids, are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals. 32 are in the intensive care units, 6 are on life support.

297 are monitored by mobile brigades at home. The number of beds decreased from 1,434 to 1,104.

Over the past 24 hours 429 more were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, 719 received the 2nd. Between February 1 and December 19, 1,061,386 people were given the 1st shot, while 997,802 fully completed the vaccination cycle. 122,986 of them are people aged 60 and older.

Besides, 24,175 people receive the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus.