    COVID-19 bed occupancy stands at 56.4% in Atyrau rgn

    6 August 2021, 07:46

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The infectious diseases hospitals are 56.4% full in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 1,700 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 56.4% of the total beds. 80 patients are in intensive care units, eight of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 70%.

    Atyrau region is in the «dark red zone» for the spread of the COVID-19.

    As earlier reported the number of people with COVID-19 stands at 7,000 across the region.


    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
