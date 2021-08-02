Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 bed occupancy stands at 44% in N Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 August 2021, 14:46
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The infectious diseases hospitals are 44% full in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of North Kazakhstan region, as of August 2, out of 1,670 infectious diseases beds deployed 736 are occupied across the region.

46 residents of North Kazakhstan region are on life support and are in intensive care units. The number of people in intensive care stood at 39 five days ago.

Earlier the health office said that this year there has been increase in number of COVID-19 patients dependent on oxygen.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab was administered to over 2.6 thousand residents of the region and both jabs to over 7.3 thousand people over the weekend.

As of August 2, the number of people received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 196,852 and that of fully vaccinated – 146,100 in the region. 311 thousand residents of North Kazakhstan region need to be vaccinated to achieve herb immunity.


