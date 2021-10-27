COVID-19: Bed occupancy at infectious facilities stands at over 27% in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 14 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition at the infectious facilities of Atyrau region. Three COVID-19 patients are reportedly on life support at the intensive care units, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional healthcare department said in a statement that 203 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus infection are being treated at the infectious facilities of Atyrau region. Bed occupancy at the regional infectious facilities stands at 27.8%. 14 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition with three being on life support at the intensive care units. The ICU bed occupancy is at 18.6%.

In the past 24 hours the coronavirus infection has claimed lives of two people.

Earlier Kazinform reported that 22 pregnant women and 99 children were being treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to be immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan started on April 2, 2021.



