    COVID-19: Baikonur city extends quarantine period

    29 March 2021, 16:40

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – The high alert regime and COVID-19 restrictions have been extended until April 11, 2021, in Baikonur city despite the stable epidemiological situation, Kaziform correspondent reports.

    Under the new order of the city’s mayor, 75% occupancy is allowed at sports, cultural, and other indoor events. The rest COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.

    According to the Regional Baikonur Complex Office of Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stood at 1,265 as of March 26, 2021.

    There have been only six cases of COVID-19 reported in the city over the past two weeks, with no cases reported for 10 consecutive days.

    It is informed that 4 citizens of Baikonur are under hospital treatment for COVID-19.

    The city’s operational headquarters called on the citizens to keep observing mask-wearing rules in crowded places and get involved in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

