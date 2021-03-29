COVID-19: Baikonur city extends quarantine period

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – The high alert regime and COVID-19 restrictions have been extended until April 11, 2021, in Baikonur city despite the stable epidemiological situation, Kaziform correspondent reports.

Under the new order of the city’s mayor, 75% occupancy is allowed at sports, cultural, and other indoor events. The rest COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.

According to the Regional Baikonur Complex Office of Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stood at 1,265 as of March 26, 2021.

There have been only six cases of COVID-19 reported in the city over the past two weeks, with no cases reported for 10 consecutive days.

It is informed that 4 citizens of Baikonur are under hospital treatment for COVID-19.

The city’s operational headquarters called on the citizens to keep observing mask-wearing rules in crowded places and get involved in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.



