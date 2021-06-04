Go to the main site
    COVID-19: Atyrau rgn vaccinated 637 people in past day

    4 June 2021, 19:37

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 637 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Atyrau region’s health office said that 637 people, including 15 health workers, 25 teachers, one police officer, seven students, one worker of closed facilities, two law enforcement workers, four civil servants, one person with chronic illness, and 585 local residents, have been given the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines, over the past day.

    Since February 1, 2021, the number of people received the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines in the region stands at 58,324 and those received both components of the vaccine – 22,330.

    There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile COVID-19 vaccination centers in Atyrau region.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    As earlier reported 1,013 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

