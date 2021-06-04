Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

COVID-19: Atyrau rgn vaccinated 637 people in past day

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 June 2021, 19:37
COVID-19: Atyrau rgn vaccinated 637 people in past day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 637 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Atyrau region’s health office said that 637 people, including 15 health workers, 25 teachers, one police officer, seven students, one worker of closed facilities, two law enforcement workers, four civil servants, one person with chronic illness, and 585 local residents, have been given the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines, over the past day.

Since February 1, 2021, the number of people received the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines in the region stands at 58,324 and those received both components of the vaccine – 22,330.

There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile COVID-19 vaccination centers in Atyrau region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

As earlier reported 1,013 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region.

Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   QazVac   Sputnik V   HayatVax  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings