    COVID-19: Atyrau rgn sees 75% ICU bed occupancy rate

    10 August 2021, 15:42

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 75% in Atyrau region as 86 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region’s infectious diseases beds are 58.4% full with 1,760 patients receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection, the health office said.

    The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 75% in Atyrau region as 86 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, nine of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation.

    As earlier reported Atyrau rgn has seen a record high of 627 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

