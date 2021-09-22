Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Atyrau rgn sees 33.3% ICU bed occupancy rate

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 September 2021, 07:45
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 33.3% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region’s infectious diseases beds are 17.7% full with 418 patients receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection, the health office said.

The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 33.3% in Atyrau region with 30 COVID-19 parents in severe condition, nine of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation.

As earlier reported 967 residents have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours.


