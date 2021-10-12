Go to the main site
    COVID-19: Atyrau rgn sees 20% ICU bed occupancy rate

    12 October 2021, 09:09

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The rate of ICU bed occupancy is at 20% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    226 patients receive treatment for the coronavirus infection at the infectious diseases hospitals occupying 9.6% of the total beds in the region, the health office said.

    The number of patients in intensive care units stands at 18, thus occupying 20% of the total ICU beds in the region. Of these, four are on artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier it was reported that the region had reported 39 daily cases of the coronavirus infection.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

