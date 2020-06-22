Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    COVID-19: Atyrau rgn reports new cases, most infections in regional center

    22 June 2020, 16:37

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 38 new symptomatic cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Atyrau region. Of them, 33 have been registered in Atyrau city, Kazinform reports.

    According to the regional health office's press service, out of the recent cases, 32 underwent screening procedures before being diagnosed with COVID-19, and one was examined as he had come into contact with a COVID-19 infected person. Infections have also been found among residents of Isatay, Inder and Makhambet districts. They all have been placed in an infectious hospital to receive treatment in accordance with the appropriate medical protocol.

    Those coming into contact with the COVID-19-infected people will be under medical supervision. Disinfection works are underway, the press service said.

    So far, the region has reported 1,440 COVID-19 cases, and 1,095 recoveries.

    Recall, 507 more cases of the coronavirus infection were detected over the past day in Kazakhstan, a 2.9% increase compared to Sunday.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan