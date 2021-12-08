Go to the main site
    COVID-19: Atyrau rgn reports 27.6% ICU bed occupancy rate

    8 December 2021, 07:46

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 parents in severe condition is still 16 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A total of 580 infectious diseases beds are 18.3% full as 106 patients receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, the health office said.

    The number of COVID-19 parents in severe condition remains 16 in Atyrau region, two of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation, occupying 27.6% of the total ICU beds.

    As earlier reported 870 residents have been revaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

