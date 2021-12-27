COVID-19: Atyrau rgn reports 22.4% ICU bed occupancy rate

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 parents in severe condition is 12 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A total of 580 infectious diseases beds are 10.7% full as 62 patients receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, the health office said.

The number of COVID-19 parents in severe condition remains 12 in Atyrau region, three of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation, occupying 22.4% of the total ICU beds.

As earlier reported 870 residents have been revaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.