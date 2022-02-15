COVID-19: Atyrau rgn reports 20.7% ICU bed occupancy rate

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 parents in intensive care units is 22 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 146 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 6.2% of the total beds. 22 patients are in intensive care units, three of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 20.7%.

As earlier reported, 1,600 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Atyrau region.



