COVID-19: Atyrau rgn reports 17.9% ICU bed occupancy rate

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 February 2022, 08:46
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 parents in severe condition is 19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A total of 2,360 infectious diseases beds are 11.7% full as 276 patients receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, the health office said.

The number of COVID-19 parents in severe condition is 19 in Atyrau region, three of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation, occupying 17.9% of the total ICU beds.

Earlier it was reported that 5,304 people have been given Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region.


