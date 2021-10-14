Go to the main site
    COVID-19: Atyrau rgn reports 17.7% ICU bed occupancy rate

    14 October 2021, 12:05

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 16 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region’s total of 2,352 infectious diseases beds are 8.7% full as 205 patients are being treated for the coronavirus infection, the health office said.

    The number of COVID-19 parents in severe condition stands at 16 in Atyrau region, four of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation, occupying 17.7% of the total 90 ICU beds.

    Over the past day, the region has reported two deaths from the coronavirus infection.

    Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

