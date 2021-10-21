Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Atyrau rgn posts 48 fresh daily cases

Adlet Seilkhanov
21 October 2021, 16:25
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 48 fresh coronavirus cases over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, of the 48 new cases of the coronavirus infection reported in the region in the past 24 hours, Atyrau city has added 32 infections. Three more COVID-19 cases detected as a result of screenings have been added at the Tengiz oilfield

One daily case of the coronavirus infection has been reported in the region’s Zhylynoisk district, six in Isatay district, two in Kyzylkoginsk district, three in Kurmangazinsk district, and one in Makhambet district.

According to the press service, of the 48 daily cases, 28 are with symptoms and 14 without symptoms. 12 people have defeated the virus in the region over the past day.

344 residents of Atyrau region with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 96 are being treated at the modular hospital, 14 at the second regional hospital, 36 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 70 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

The region is in the «yellow zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.


