COVID-19: Atyrau rgn in ‘red’ zone again

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Atyrau region has moved today to the coronavirus ‘red’ zone.

Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘yellow’ zone, while the rest are in the ‘green’ zone.

As earlier reported, the ‘red’ zone imposes strict restrictions.