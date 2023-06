COVID-19: Atyrau remains in ‘red’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Atyrau region remains in the coronavirus ‘red’ zone. It entered the ‘red’ zone on December 16.

As of December 20 Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow’ zone while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green’ zone.