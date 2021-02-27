Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Atyrau region returns to ‘yellow zone’

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 February 2021, 13:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has returned to the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

There are no regions in the ‘red zone’, the highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

The rest of the regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 806 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 212,018 since the start of the pandemic.


