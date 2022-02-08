COVID-19: Atyrau region moves to ‘yellow’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more region of Kazakhstan - Atyrau region – has moved to the ‘yellow’ zone as of 8 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Atyrau and Zhambyl region are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city as well as Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,004 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,276,611 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,176,775 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.



