COVID-19: Atyrau region moves to ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of October 19, the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city, Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan added 1,387 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 919,533. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 862,030 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.