Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Atyrau region goes ‘green’

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 November 2021, 09:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red area’ as of today, October 20, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

The Kazakh capital city as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay regions remain in the ‘yellow area’.

The cities of Almaty and Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’.


