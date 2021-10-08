Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Another region goes ‘red’

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 October 2021, 09:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions are in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of October 8, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

The city of Shymkent, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’.

Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,896 more coronavirus cases.


