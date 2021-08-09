COVID-19: Almost all regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almost all regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red’ one, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of August 9, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Turkestan region is in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

There are no regions in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 7,671 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 641,885 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 525,627 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.