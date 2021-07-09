Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Almost 420,000 vaccinated in Almaty region

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 July 2021, 12:43
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 419,833 people have so far been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

498,170 doses of the first component of anti-COVID vaccines (422,670 doses of Sputnik V, 39,500 doses of HayatVax, 28,000 doses of CoronaVac, and 8,000 doses of QazVac vaccines) have been delivered to the region since the beginning of the year. As for the second component, the region so far has seen the delivery of 292,030 doses (216,530 doses of Sputnik V, 39,500 doses of HayatVax, 28,000 doses of CoronaVac and 8,000 doses of QazVac vaccines).

419,833 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine in Almaty region. The second component has been administered to 235,579 people.

To date, the region has confirmed 28,052 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic. Of 28,052, 17,704 COVID-19 patients had symptoms of the novel coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, Almaty region has reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, including 12 cases among children.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 2,909 fresh daily infections in the past day.


