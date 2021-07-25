Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Almaty region out of ‘red zone’

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 July 2021, 11:02
COVID-19: Almaty region out of ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almaty region is out of the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of July 25, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan region, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. also moved from the ‘yellow zone’ to the ‘red zone’. Turkestan region also moved from the ‘yellow zone’ to the ‘red zone’.

Almaty region is now the only area in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

There are no regions in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 6,631521 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 529,269 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 446,996 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

