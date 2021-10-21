Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Almaty region moves into ‘red zone’

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 October 2021, 09:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two cities and five regions in Kazakhstan are in the ‘red’ one, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of October 21, Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Almaty, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Atyrau, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,844 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total caseload to 923,060 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, 866,242 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.


