    COVID-19: Almaty region imposes weekend lockdown

    4 August 2021, 16:10

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Almaty region imposes the weekend lockdown as the epidemiological situation has worsened there.

    «The case growth for the past 2 weeks grew from 0.7% to 0.9%,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Askhat Charapiyev told a briefing.

    The most districts remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. Operations of all educational centers, indoor and outdoor markets (food and non-food), public eating facilities, trading houses and shopping malls, public transport, banks, public service centres, spa centres, pools, sports centres will be suspended on weekends.

    Earlier the chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty region decreed to toughen quarantine in Karasai, Talgar, Ili districts during August 2-16.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

