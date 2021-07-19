COVID-19: Almaty region enters ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almaty region moved from ‘yellow zone’ to the ‘red’ one, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of July 19, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

There are no regions in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 5,317 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 494,222 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 431,956 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.