    COVID-19: Almaty ready to unroll above 7,000 beds

    7 December 2020, 13:13

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakhytzhan Saginatyev told a briefing about the measures stepped for virus recurrence and ensuring sanitary and epidemiological safety of the city.

    Almaty city prepares 23 coronavirus hospitals with a capacity of 7,011beds, including 250 intensive care beds. During the pandemic the city built three new infectious diseases hospitals, including two modular clinics. Two more clinics were reconstructed. 4,197 equipment units were bought for 74 hospitals and clinics.

    35 new ambulances were acquired. 50 more will be delivered by December 16, another 50 early next year.

    Notably, the city can conduct more than 14,000 PCR tests a day.

    He also added that 16 outpatient clinics were put into operation this year, 11 more will be ready next year.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

