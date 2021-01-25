COVID-19: Almaty moves to ‘red zone’

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The city of Almaty moved to the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection as of January 25.

Thus, Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘red zone’ as of today.

Shymkent city, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Mangistau, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions remain in the ‘green zone’. Karaganda and Almaty regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

As earlier reported, the ‘red zone’ imposes strict restrictions while the ‘green zone’ may ease restrictive measures.