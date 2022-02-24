COVID-19: Almaty city moves to ‘yellow’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has moved to ‘yellow’ zone as of 24 February, Kazinform refers to the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

North Kazakhstan region is the only area remaining in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Almaty city as well as Kostanay and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The majority of regions, including Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions as well as the cities of Nur-Sultan and Shymkent are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 566 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 1,300,730 countrywide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,261,996 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.