    COVID-19: Almaty city in ‘yellow zone’

    21 January 2021, 10:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as well as Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are under the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan, in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    According to the official Telegram channel of the Special Commission fighting against the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Almaty city landed in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest, together with Karaganda and Almaty regions.

    The rest of the nation remains in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 1,180 new daily infections in the past day, raising the total caseload to 172,412.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

